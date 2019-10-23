Hunt for witnesses who saw black Audi after shotgun fired in Houghton Regis last night

Police are looking for witnesses who saw a Black Audi after a shotgun was fired in Tithe Farm Road last night (Tuesday).

Just after 6pm, police were called to reports that a shot had been fired outside a shop.

Police

A black Audi estate car was seen in the area at the time that a weapon, believed to be a shotgun, was discharged.

Around two minutes after the Audi left the scene, it was seen following a silver Renault Scenic before colliding with other vehicles in Fieldfare Green.

Four men in balaclavas are believed to have made off, and the car has since been recovered. A scene guard remains in place in the road while enquiries continue. No injuries have been reported.

Detective Constable Ben Carter from the force’s Boson team, which investigates gun criminality, said: “Our investigation is ongoing, but we believe this was a targeted incident. Local residents are already aware of the case, so we would like to speak to anyone who has any information that could help our investigation.

"This includes anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident, any CCTV footage, or anyone who saw the Audi described in the area at the time of the incident.

“The safety of our communities is our priority, and information from the public can prove vital to an investigation. I’d like to reassure anyone who has any information that you can speak to us in confidence, so please do come forward.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, including any mobile phone or CCTV footage, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 391 of 22 October. You can also report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.