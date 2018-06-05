Loud bangs on door that woke occupants of house in Edlesborough believed to be burglary attempt

Occupants of a house were woken by loud bangs at the front door in what is believed to have been an attempted burglary.

The incident was reported in Eatongate Close, Edlesborough, on Tuesday (May 29).

Between 2am and 2.15am the residents heard the noise, turned on the lights and had a look out but couldn’t see anything.

Several days later they discovered that there was damage to the front door, where someone had tried to force it open.

Detective Constable Gemma Howe, said: “I believe this may have been an attempt to steal car keys from the residence and then take the car from outside.

“If you have CCTV in the area please review it, to see if it shows up anything suspicious in the early hours of Tuesday morning.”

If you have any information call DC Howe on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43180166332.

If you don’t want to talk to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.