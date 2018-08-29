Luton drug dealer killed young dad

A young father was stabbed to death when he went to his partner’s home after reports that a drug dealer was at the property.

On Tuesday, his killer – Mohammed Khalid, aged 27, of Luton, was convicted by a jury of murder at Luton Crown Court. He will be sentenced on September 13.

Over the course of a three week trial, the court heard that 24 year old David Molloy had gone to the address in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead, in the early hours of March 13 after being told that Mohammed Khalid was there with his partner, whom he was in an on/off relationship with.

Once David arrived at the address there was an altercation and he was stabbed three times – twice to the lower back and once to the chest, which caused a fatal wound to his heart.

He also had defensive wounds to his arms.

Khalid then fled the address and went to Paul Smith’s flat in Hosking Court, Hemel Hempstead. While there Khalid changed his clothes before leaving in a taxi, which took him to Luton.

Over the next 48 hours Khalid made plans to flee the country to Pakistan. However, he was arrested in London on March 15 as he tried to obtain travel documents.

Matthew Eyles, aged 44, who at the time was of no fixed address and Emma Payne, aged 41, of Eight Acres in Tring were both charged with assisting an offender but were found not guilty by the jury today.

Paul Smith, aged 48, of Hosking Court in Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, was charged with assisting an offender and intending to pervert the course of justice by giving a false statement to police about what had happened on the night of David’s death. He was found guilty of doing an act tending or intended to pervert the course of justice but was cleared of assisting an offender. He will be sentenced on September 18.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “A young father has lost his life due to the actions of a drug dealer who thought nothing of brandishing a knife and using it against another person.

“I would like to commend David’s family and the witnesses in this case who have been supportive of police throughout the investigation to help ensure that David’s killer was brought to justice.

“David’s family have been in court throughout the trial and have conducted themselves with dignity during a terribly upsetting and difficult time.

“I hope that this case serves as a deterrent to those who deal in drugs and carry knives and reminds them of the devastating consequences engaging in this type of criminality can have.”

In a statement David’s family said: “We are happy to have justice for David today but no amount of time will ever bring him back. We miss him every day and we will always have a massive hole where he should be.

“We would like to thank the police and prosecution team for their hard work and support during the last six months.”