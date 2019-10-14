Luton man jailed after investigation into organised crime group

A man from Luton is the sixth man sentenced in an investigation which has jailed members of an organised crime group for more than 40 years.

At Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, October 10, Shane Powell-Foster, 29, of Atherstone Road, Luton, was sentenced to a total of 12 years for conspiracy to rob.

Shane Powell-Foster

He was also handed prison terms to run concurrently for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

The offences relate to an incident on 26 November in which a car containing members of a rival gang was attacked with baseball bats, a hammer and a machete, smashing all the windows.

Powell-Foster was linked to the attack, in which a man was stabbed in the shoulder with a machete.

A package containing cannabis worth around £1,200 was found at an address linked to him in Luton.

Detective Chief Inspector Trevor Davidson, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: “Powell-Foster’s sentence is the latest in an operation into weapon and drug-related criminality in Bedfordshire, completed by ERSOU.

“Drug supply and the violence inherent within it has no place in our region, and we are committed to stamping it out.

"These highly organised and dangerous individuals are a blight on our communities and we will stop at nothing to pursue them and bring them to justice.”

Powell-Foster’s sentencing follows the sentencing of five other men on 20 September.

Edmirand Skaci, 24, of Barrowby Close, Luton, was sentenced to a total of 16 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to rob, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Ruhul Islam 24, of Hampton Road, Luton was sentenced to a total of five years and six months after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and conspiracy to rob.

Jack Hughes 29, of Tudor Drive, Houghton Regis was sentenced to three years imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to rob.

Wesley Nyoni 25, of Roman Road, Luton was sentenced to two years for after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Ogun Duzgun 21, of Pottery Close, Luton was sentenced to a total of two years and three months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

