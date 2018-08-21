Luton man jailed for attempted burglary and assault in Harpenden

A Luton man arrested in connection with an attempted burglary following joint working between police and council CCTV operators in Harpenden, has been jailed.

Paul Dennet, aged 29, of no fixed address, received eight weeks imprisonment and £400 compensation for attempted burglary, £100 compensation for criminal damage and £50 compensation for assaulting a member of court staff when he appeared on Wednesday August 15 at West and Central Herts Magistrates Court.

During the early hours of Wednesday (August 15) a CCTV operator heard over the radio that there had been reports of an attempted burglary at Fitness Space in the High Street.

As officers searched the area, the operator alerted them to three people heading towards the railway station.

The people were quickly located. A crowbar and two screwdrivers were recovered and Dennett was arrested.