Luton Market stall closed after drugs bust

A shop in Luton Market Hall has been closed after a drugs bust on Wednesday.

Bedfordshire Police community officers carried out a warrant at the unit in the Market Hall within The Mall in Luton following intelligence that suggested that it was being used to distribute drugs.

A search found what is believed to be cannabis and synthetic cannabis also known as Spice, in the till area.

Drug paraphernalia and cash were also recovered.

The property was issued with a full three-month closure order following a Luton Magistrates’ hearing yesterday.

Sergeant Simon Betts said: “Spice is an extremely dangerous drug can be deadly to the user.

“Thanks to our successful action, a large quantity of cannabis and Spice have been taken off the streets and won’t make its way into our neighbourhoods.”

One man has been arrested and bailed.

Anyone with information about any suspicious or criminal behaviour can report it online or by calling 101.

Or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.