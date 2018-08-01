Luton rapist caught after 26 years of injustice

A Luton man who attacked a young woman in Southwark in 1992 has been found guilty of historical sexual offences and sentenced to a total of seven years’ in jail.

Maximus John Bowman, 59 of Crawley Green Road, Luton was convicted of four offences on Tuesday, 31 July at Southwark Crown Court:

These include attempted rape, indecent assault, ABH and false imprisonment.

The court heard how Bowman was accused of assault and the attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman in Southwark on 17 April 1992.

Following a thorough investigation from the Met’s Complex Case Team in 2014, DNA evidence linked Bowman to the attack.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape on 11 August 2016.

On 4 December 2017, Bowman was charged with the offences following a review of the evidence by the Crown Prosecution Service.

During his trial, Bowman was described as a “predatory sexual offender” by the prosecuting counsel.

Detective Constable Bhulesh Pala, from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: “In the lead up to the attack, Bowman posed as a minicab driver and offered the victim a lift home.

“However just minutes after getting into the car, he drove the victim into a nearby park and attacked her.

“This was a painstaking investigation which has successfully led to the conviction of this dangerous individual.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim who was incredibly patient and courageous throughout this long running investigation which involved having to re-live the ordeal and give evidence against her abuser in court.

“I hope today’s verdict gives her some measure of comfort and closure.

“I also hope this case gives other victims of rape and sexual offences the confidence to report such crimes to the police. This case continues to demonstrate that we are committed to bringing offenders to justice, irrespective on how much time has passed since the crime was committed.”