Luton teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed more than 20 times this morning

A 15 year-old-boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed more than 20 times in Luton in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at around 2.10am in Preston Gardens.

Preston Gardens, Luton

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DI Jerry Waite, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit, said: “The victim received more than 20 stab wounds in this shocking incident and is now fighting for his life.

“It’s absolutely vital that anyone who has any information about this incident, no matter how minor it may seem, gets in touch with us. You could help us find the person, or people, responsible for this horrific attack.

“We have more than 30 officers working hard to establish the circumstances which led to the stabbing – but we need the public’s help.

“We will also have community police officers out in the area today on patrol, so if you have any concerns please do speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police website quoting Operation Bald.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.