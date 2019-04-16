Man charged after drug warrants executed in Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

A man from Luton has been charged after Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team executed five warrants in locations across the county on Friday (April 12).

Mali James, 26, of Regis Road, was arrested following a warrant at a property in Puffin Place, Leighton Buzzard. He was charged on Friday with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and acquiring/using/possession of criminal property.

Police

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (April 13) and was remanded pending a further court appearance.

The force’s Boson team, dedicated to tackling gun and gang-related criminality, executed five warrants on Friday at addresses in Luton, Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable.

Six other people were also arrested – five have been released under investigation and one has been released on bail while enquiries continue.