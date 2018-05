A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Luton in December last year.

Mohammed Layek Miah, 22, of Malvern Road, Luton was charged yesterday (Thursday) in relation to the incident, which took place on 22 December in Hagdell Road.

He has also been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday) where he was remanded pending his next court appearance.