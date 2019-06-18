Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Houghton Regis leaves man with serious head injury

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Chelsea Gardens, Houghton Regis, on Thursday (June 13), which left a man with a serious head injury.

Antoine Cyrille, 37, of no fixed address, was charged on Friday (June 14) with attempted murder, affray and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

After appearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 15), he has been remanded in custody until July 15.

A second man was arrested in connection with the incident, but has been released from custody with no further action.

The victim is currently in hospital in a critical, but stable condition.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting Op Hydrate.