Man convicted of murder of Waryam Hussain in Luton

A man has been found guilty of the murder of Waryam Hussain, who was fatally stabbed during a busy May Bank Holiday in Luton.

Mr Hussain, 20, died of his injuries after he was stabbed at Bishopscote Road on Sunday, May 6.

Today at Luton Crown Court, Majharul Islam, also aged 20, previously of Wodecroft Road, Luton, was found guilty of Mr Hussain’s murder after a nine day trial and will be sentenced tomorrow (Wednesday).

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, and detectives discovered that Islam, the man identified as the main suspect, had taken a flight to Bangladesh the day after the murder, in order to evade arrest.

On 22 May, Islam was arrested at Gatwick Airport as he arrived back in the UK from Bangladesh, and was charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Phil Moss, in charge of the investigation, said: “The conviction of Islam should serve as a stark warning to those who carry, or are considering carrying knives.

“Two lives have now been ruined and two families devastated, all because of this single act. This is the tragic consequence of carrying a knife.

“I would also like to thank the local community for its tremendous support during the investigation.”

In a statement, Mr Hussain’s family said: “Waryam was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew who was close to his niece and nephews.

“He was a keen footballer and a real family man.

“He was one of the nicest people to be around, was a well-liked member of the community and had lots of friends.

“He was close to his family and will be missed so much by his family and friends.”