Man fatally shot by police in Luton after he tried to attack them with a kitchen knife

A man who held his girlfriend hostage in a Luton flat was fatally shot by police, an inquest has heard.

Josh Pitt, 24, was fatally shot by police after imprisoning his fiancée at their home at Tracey Court, Luton, on November 9, 2016.

At today’s inquest at Ampthill coroners court, a jury was shown bodyworn footage showing the woman being ushered out of the flat moments before the shot was fired.

The officers involved say Mr Pitt, from Leighton Buzzard, who was screaming furiously, came at them with a knife after an attempt to taser him had failed.

Jurors also heard a 999 call from Mr Pitt’s fiancée. Crying desperately, the woman complains of being attacked and pleads for officers to arrive before Mr Pitt returns.

Twice, the call handler has to dissuade the woman from escaping through a first floor window.

The call continued after Mr Pitt’s arrival. He was heard to scream “she’s my lover” and “I want a negotiator” shortly before a loud bang.

Assistant Coroner Ian Pears said: “Josh and his girlfriend resided in a flat in Luton. For reasons which may come out there was some dispute between them and the girlfriend wanted to leave but she was locked in the flat.

“There was a mobile phone which she used to call police. Police attended fairly rapidly but unfortunately arrived after Josh had returned to the flat.

“There are a number of units which attended, the [officers] who were originally called but also two armed officers.

“The police officers got into the room, that led to a taser being fired, Josh having armed himself with kitchen knives.

“The taser unfortunately was ineffective and as a result of that Josh went to attack one of the police officers and was shot at close range.”

The inquest continues.