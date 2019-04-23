Man in his 20s dies after being detained by police at house in Caddington

The police watchdog is investigating after a man in his 20s died after being detained by police at a house in Caddington.

The man, in his 20s, was involved in an alleged assault at a property in Manor Road around 7.30pm on Sunday, April 21.

Manor Road Caddington. Photo by Tony Margiocchi

Police detained him, but he became ill at the scene and died after being taken to hospital.

A Bedforshire Police spokesman, said: “We were called at around 7.30pm on Sunday to reports that a man had been assaulted at a property in Manor Road, Caddington.

“Officers attended and a man in his 20s was detained. The suspect then became unwell at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

“The circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with standard protocol.

Manor Road Caddington. Photo by Tony Margiocchi PNL-190423-130855001

“A scene guard remains in place at the scene while enquiries continue.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting Operation Manhattan.”