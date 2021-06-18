Man in his 60s left seriously injured in Dunstable hit-and-run
A man in his 60s was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Dunstable last week,
At 8pm on Wednesday, June 9, police were called to a report of a collision between a vehicle - believed to be a motorcycle - and a pedestrian on Verey Road, Dunstable.
The vehicle failed to stop at the scene, and left the victim with serious injuries.
PC Wright from the Beds, Cambs and Herts road policing unit, said: “The driver failed to stop at the scene leaving the victim with serious injuries, alone and very shaken by this incident.
“Unfortunately, due to the fast nature in which this incident occurred, the victim is unable to give us descriptions of the vehicle or driver.
“If anyone has any information about this incident or saw a motorcycle or moped driving around this area at the same time, please let us know.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the online reporting tool at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report and quote reference 478 of June 9.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.