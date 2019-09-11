Man jailed for Dunstable burglary after being captured on CCTV

A man has been jailed for two years for burglary after being captured on CCTV.

Stephen Francis, 45, of no fixed abode, broke into a house on Frenchs Avenue, Dunstable, on 12 February, however he disturbed the homeowners so he quickly left.

Stephen Francis caught on CCTV

He was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday) at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of burglary with intent to steal.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “I am pleased Francis will spend time behind bars and I hope that he spends his time reflecting on his actions and the impact they have had on the victims.

“Thanks to CCTV on the property, Francis was identified and arrested promptly. CCTV can help assist in identifying burglary offenders, but can also be a deterrent to would-be thieves.

“We are committed to tackling burglary and our Operation Maze team work hard to catch prolific offenders in Bedfordshire.”