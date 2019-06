A man was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after a fight in Houghton Regis this morning.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "We were called to a report of an altercation in Chelsea Gardens, Houghton Regis, at around 10am today (Thursday, June 13).

"Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury."

The force hopes to issue an update tomorrow.