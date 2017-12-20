Man stabbed and then shots fired at McDonalds in Marsh Road, Luton

Bedfordshire Police has launched an investigation after a man was stabbed and shots were fired Luton last night (Tuesday).

At approximately 7.50pm officers received reports that a man had been stabbed in Derwent Road. He was taken to hospital, but fortunately was not seriously injured.

Minutes afterwards, police received reports of shots being fired in Tower Road. No-one was injured in the incident and a crime scene is currently in place in the area while investigations continue.

Later that evening, at around 8.45pm, shots were fired at McDonald’s in Marsh Road. No-one was injured and McDonald’s was temporarily closed while investigations were carried out.

The incidents are believed to be linked and police are urging anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to get in touch.

Superintendent Greg Horsford said: “I appreciate that these incidents are concerning for the Luton community and I would like to reassure the public that we are following a number of lines of enquiry to find those responsible. I am determined that those who have the audacity to use this level of violence and intimidation on our streets will be brought to justice, and we have a comprehensive team of detectives, uniformed police and armed response officers, working hard to establish the circumstances.

“Firearms criminality and violent crime will absolutely not be tolerated in Bedfordshire and we’re committed to cracking down on those involved. I’d ask anyone who has information about the incidents to contact us as your information could be vital to our investigation.

“We will also be carrying out high visibility patrols so the public can expect to see more police on the streets in certain areas of the town. Anyone who is concerned about these incidents is encouraged to speak to these officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Quair, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, 0800 555 111.