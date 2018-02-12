Man stabbed in Dunstable street

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a Dunstable street yesterday.

Bedfordshire Police were called just before 1.45pm on Sunday to reports of a man with stab wounds in High Street South, Dunstable.

Officers attended, along with the ambulance service, and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

