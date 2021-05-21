Man suffers fractured jaw in Dunstable road rage assault

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information after a man was assaulted and sustained a serious injury in Dunstable in what is believed to be a road rage incident.

At approximately 11.30pm on Tuesday (May 18 ), the victim was travelling in a car along Boscombe Road, when a blue Ford Focus in front switched its lights off and stopped suddenly, with no hazard warning. The Focus was displaying an “L” plate.

When the driver of the car the victim was in pulled alongside the other car, the driver of the Focus exited his vehicle and became verbally abusive so they drove away.

Call 101 if you can help police

The driver of the Focus followed, and when both vehicles stopped near the SFC chicken shop on High Street South, the victim got out of the vehicle to speak to the driver of the Focus, who then punched him to the face before leaving the scene.

The victim sustained a fractured jaw and required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white man, approximately 6ft tall and of chubby build. He is believed to be around 40 years old, with short dark hair and dark facial stubble. He was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket and dark blue jeans.

Detective Constable Lauren Hubbold, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident, in which the victim was left with nasty injuries.

“We would ask anyone who lives in the area, or was travelling on this road at the time, to check any CCTV or dashcam footage.

“We’d also like to hear from you if you saw a blue Ford Focus in the area around this time.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/24968/21.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime you can contact Signpost for free and confidential support, whether the crime has been reported to the police or not.