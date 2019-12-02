Masked robbers attack shop worker in raid on Toddington Nisa store

A shop worker was brutally attacked by a trio of masked robbers during a raid on a Nisa store in Toddington.

At around 7.20pm on Thursday, November 26, three masked men entered the store, assaulted a staff member and stole cash, cigarettes and scratch cards from behind the counter, before leaving towards Princess Street.

The Nisa store in Dunstable Road, Toddington

One was dressed in a black hoody and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The other two were dressed in black hoodies and black tracksuit bottoms

DC Richard Marshall said: “This was a very distressing incident for the shop worker involved and we do not tolerate violence of this nature in Bedfordshire.

"I urge any witnesses or anyone with information about the robbery and the individuals involved to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference 40/68775/19. Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.