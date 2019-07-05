Missing pair spotted in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable

South Wales Police are continuing their appeal to locate two missing people who are believed to be together in Bedfordshire.

Kayleigh Jones and Austin Edwards went missing on June 14.

Missing pair Kayleigh Jones and Austin Edwards

At the time she went missing Kayleigh Jones was heavily pregnant and close to her due date.

At this critical time there are concerns for the wellbeing of her and her child.

Kayleigh Jones is described as being 5ft 5ins tall with a medium build and shoulder-length brown hair.

Austin Edwards is described as being 5ft 11ins, with a slim build and has short brown hair.

Officers investigating their disappearance are now able to place Kayleigh in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable most recently.

Kayleigh and Austin are both urged to confirm that they are safe and well and to make contact.

Anybody in Bedfordshire who has seen them should call 101 quoting reference BP/01072019/0380.