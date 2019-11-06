Monster Kane Fanelli from Luton tortured 18-month-old child with beatings, bitemarks, burns and sexual abuse

A toddler was lucky to be alive after suffering a month of torture by a monster from Luton who has been jailed for 22 years.

Kane Fanelli, 27, of Clover Close, Luton, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court last Thursday after being convicted following an earlier trial.

Kane Fanelli

Fanelli, who has links to Houghton Regis, was found guilty last month of two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and one count of sexual assault against the little boy, who was just 18 months old at the time.

During the seven-week trial, the court heard how Fanelli subjected the boy to a horrific campaign of abuse between May 2018 and June 2018 while living in Watford.

The child suffered a series of traumatic injuries including bruising, swelling, bite marks, burns, cuts and abrasions.

On July 1 last year, the victim arrived at hospital with an injury and doctors found a large number of other painful injuries deemed non-accidental before calling police.

A paediatrician gave evidence that in over 25 years, he had rarely seen such extensive injuries to a child and the little boy was lucky to be alive.

The victim was given medical treatment to relieve his pain before being immediately placed under police protection. Fanelli was arrested three days later.

DC Caroline Bright, who led the investigation, said: “This was the most challenging and gruelling case I have ever investigated and first and foremost, my thoughts are with the little boy.

"He is now finally safe from his abuser and I can only hope the inexplicable cruelty he suffered does not have a far-reaching impact on the rest of his life.

“During his campaign of torture, Fanelli showed himself to be a significant and dangerous risk to children. He consistently displayed a complete disregard for the wellbeing of an innocent toddler.

“I am satisfied with Fanelli’s custodial sentence and am glad he will no longer pose a danger to children now he is behind bars.”

After serving an 18-year custodial sentence, Fanelli will serve an additional four years on extended licence. However he will be assessed prior to release from prison to ensure he no longer poses a danger to the community.

His name will appear on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and he will also be subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) with a number of terms which prevent him having contact with any child under the age of 16.

Fanelli is prohibited from contacting the victim, who is now three years old and thriving in foster care.

An NSPCC spokesperson for the East of England said: “Fanelli subjected an innocent toddler to weeks of despicable abuse, so shocking that police said it amounted to torture.

“Such vile abuse at the hands of adults can have a life-changing impact on young lives so it is absolutely vital that the toddler receives ongoing, specialist support.

“It’s heartening to hear the youngster is doing well and this must serve as a reminder that we all have a responsibility to look out for children and report any concerns we may have about their welfare without delay.”