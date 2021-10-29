More bobbies on the beat for Bedfordshire

Andrew Selous MP, meets with local police

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, has welcomed the announcement that 102 police officers have been recruited in Bedfordshire since September 2019, bringing the total number of officers up to 1,379.

The latest figures are part of the Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by 2023.

Across the 43 police forces, an additional 11,053 officers have been recruited, bringing the total number of police officers in England and Wales to 139,908 – where they are already having an impact in tackling crime and keeping communities safe.

The latest figures also show that the police are more representative of the communities they serve. More than four in ten new recruits since April 2020 are female. Additionally, over 11 per cent of new recruits identify as belonging to a Black, Asian, Mixed or other minority ethnic group.

Commenting Andrew Selous MP said: “From working with our local police force, I know just how valuable 102 more police officers will be in helping to crack down on crime.

The 102 additional recruits mean there are now 1,379 police officers in Bedfordshire, helping to keep neighbourhoods secure and reassuring the law-abiding majority that they are safe.