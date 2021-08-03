Motorbiker stopped on M1 in Bedfordshire had no licence or insurance

The bike was seized

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:38 pm

A motorcycle was caught out earlier today on the M1 near Toddington.

Officers from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit said the rider had been driving "rather badly on the motorway".

Turns out she had no licence or insurance for it - but thought it was ok as she’d just passed her Mod 1 test.

She was reported and the bike seized.

The bike stopped on the M1 near Toddington (Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit)