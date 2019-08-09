Murder enquiry launched after woman found dead in Dunstable

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry after a woman was found dead in Dunstable this morning.

Detectives have issued an appeal for information after a woman was found dead in Dunstable this morning (Friday).

Emergency services were called at approximately 2.30am to an address on High Street South, Dunstable, to a report of a concern for welfare of a woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation.

Officers remain in the area this afternoon, and further enquiries are taking place.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends, and the local community may be understandably concerned.

“I'd like to reassure people that we are working hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DI MacPherson on 101 quoting Op Clerk.

You can also visit our online reporting centre or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111, or www.crimestoppers-uk.org