Mystery over woman's death in Dunstable after postmortem 'inconclusive'

Mystery continues over a woman's death in Dunstable last week after a postmortem was found to be "inconclusive".

Officers from the Beds, Herts and Cambs major crime unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the woman's death in High Street South on Friday, August 9.

Police

Following the postmortem on Saturday, further tests are expected to be carried out.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called at approximately 2.30am to an address on High Street South, Dunstable, to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, but have since been released on bail.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Op Clerk.

"You can also visit our online reporting centre or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111, or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."