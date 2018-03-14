Nationwide hunt for woman missing from hospital with ‘contagious condition’

Kayleigh McConnon is described as white, 5ft 5in (1.6m) tall with shoulder length hair
Police warned the public not approach a woman who went missing from hospital with a “contagious condition”.

UPDATE: Kayleigh McConnon has returned to hospital and officers have spoken to those she had been in contact with and offered advice.

Earlier today police made a nationwide appeal for information about Kayleigh McConnon, 29, who was last seen at Cheltenham General Hospital at around 10pm last night, Tuesday March 13. A Gloucestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who sees her to not approach her as she has a contagious condition, but to call police.”

Gloucestershire Police subsequently thanked members of the public for their help in sharing the appeal and tracing Ms McConnon.