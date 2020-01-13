Over 1,100 deaths and serious injuries on Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads

More than 1,100 people were killed or seriously injured on the roads of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire between November 2018 and November 2019.

This equates to almost 20 serious injuries and at least one death every week across the three counties.

Police

Between November 2018 and November 2019 in Bedfordshire there were 272 serious injuries on the counties roads, and 20 fatal incidents.

Police have released the figures at the start of this month's speed campaign to remind motorists that speeding devastates lives

Chief Inspector Jon Roche, Head of Roads Policing for the three forces, said: “Far too many lives are tragically lost or changed forever as a result of speeding on our counties’ roads.

"It’s the reason we are so passionate about preventing avoidable collisions.

“The faster you drive, the less time you have to react and any mistake by you or another is amplified by that speed. Speed limits are in place for a reason.

"Never exceed the limit for the road you’re on and please make sure your speed is appropriate for the driving conditions.

“Speed limits are the top safe speed for that road. It is often safer to travel at lower speeds, such as in bad weather and where there are pedestrians or cyclists, particularly children.

"Don’t gamble with their lives or yours.”