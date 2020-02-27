Plea for help finding 15-year-old Dunstable boy missing for two weeks

Bedfordshire Police is continuing to urge members of the public to support their search for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Bruce Jackson, from Dunstable, was reported missing two weeks ago and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as slim, six-foot-tall, with dark hair, that is shorter on the side and longer on top. He was last seen wearing a black coat and a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information about Bruce’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 or online and quote reference number MPC/405/20.