'Please tell us you're safe': Family's anguish for missing Dunstable girl Tia, 14, as Met Police take over search

The family of a teenager missing from Dunstable for three days are begging her to let them know she is safe.

Tia Huggins, 14, was last seen at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, January 21, with an unknown young man in Asda Dunstable.

Tia was last seen wearing this mustard coloured coat with a fur hood

The youngster had just finished a normal school day at the Priory Academy and her family say there were no signs she was planning to run away.

The latest evidence suggests she is in Enfield and the Metropolitan Police has assumed the investigation.

Older sister Naila said: "My whole family... my parents and my younger siblings are so upset and heartbroken.

"We don't know if Tia is safe and we just feel helpless.

Tia's family beside themselves with worry

"Tia hasn't contacted anybody and we're really concerned of the potential danger she is in."

The family has no links to Enfield and they are deeply troubled by the latest clues pointing her in that location.

"If Tia is there, then someone must be looking after her," said Naila. "We just want to know that she is safe.

"Tia, everybody loves you. Your friends and family just want to know that you are safe.

Anyone with information contact police on 101

"Please come home or call us to let us know you're okay."

Tia is 5"2 with highlighted hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark navy jumper with a gold logo on the left, a white shirt and a red tie with blue and black stripes.

Tia was also wearing black trousers, black flat shoes, and a mustard coloured jacket with a brown fur hood. She was also carrying a school bag.

Anyone with information can contact either the Met Police or Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MP/190/20.