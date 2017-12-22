Police arrests of suspected thieves

Bedfordshire Police has made 17 arrests across the county over the last week, during a week-long operation aimed at tacking burglary and robbery ahead of Christmas.

Officers took part in a series of initiatives to apprehend suspects linked with a number of crimes, with a particular focus on those thought to be involved with recent burglaries or robberies.

A number of those arrested have a history of similar offences and some suspects were apprehended for violent crimes unrelated to burglary. Items were also recovered from various addresses, including stolen property, equipment which could be used to pick locks, and clothing vital to solving other crimes.

In addition, more than £15,000 of cannabis was seized from one address.

Some of the charges include armed robbery, involvement in distraction burglaries and breach of bail conditions.

Officers were also able to gather significant new intelligence on a number of potential suspects, which will be used to help assist with unsolved crimes.

Duncan Young, Detective Chief Inspector for Serious and Complex Crime, said: “The great work done by the team over the last week has ensured that a number of suspects have been charged or arrested.

“Burglaries are an upsetting crime to deal with at any time of the year, but even more so at Christmas. By putting extra resources into tackling burglaries, we have been able to build on the work our Operation Fidelity team is already doing each day.

“We are committed to catching burglars and would urge people to stay vigilant and utilise our advice and guidance to help them prevent them becoming victims of burglary.”

DS Andy Greenacre, leading the operation, said: “This was a hugely successful week for our team and a really good demonstration of what can be achieved by having the right people in the right place at the right time.

“Furthermore, the new intelligence we have gathered will be helpful in solving a number of other crimes.”

Some of the results across the week include the arrest of Richard Saint, 34, of De Havilland Avenue, Bedford, and David Naisbett, 30, of Dunham Close, Bedford, who were both charged with burglary and theft; Rowena Barley, 41, of Fenlake Road, Bedford, who was charged in relation to a distraction burglary; and, Anthony Stephenson, 39, of Woburn Court, Luton, who was arrested for breaching electronic tag conditions and bail.