Police clock Audi driver doing 134mph on the A6 in Central Bedfordshire

Police stopped a driver behind the wheel of a white Audi who was clocked travelling a whopping 134mph - nearly double the limit.

After a short pursuit along the A6 at Barton-le-Clay today (Monday), the driver was caught, reported for driving without due care, failing to stop and excess speed.

The driver also had their vehicle seized.

But that wasn't the only case - yesterday, two drivers were stopped by Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit doing 99mph and 100mph, with another two caught 10 minutes apart, doing 93mph.

The speed limited along that stretch of the A6 is 70mph.