Police crack down on drug dealing in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable and seize £20,000 in cash in the process

Community police officers have seized more than £20,000 in cash, a large amount of Class A drugs and weapons after two warrants were executed.

On Wednesday (September 8) the Central Bedfordshire community policing team carried out a warrant in Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard following reports of anti-social behaviour stemming from a property.

The search resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs and cash. The property was also issued with a three-month closure order following a hearing at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

The Leighton Buzzard property was issued with a three-month closure order

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in drugs supply and has since been released under investigation.

A second warrant was also carried out in Victoria Street, Dunstable yesterday (Thursday), over reports a property was potentially being used for illicit purposes.

The warrant resulted in the seizure of a large amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs, a machete and approximately £20,000 in cash.

A man in his 20s from Dunstable man was arrested on suspicion of drug supply, and has since been released on bail.

Drugs found at the Dunstable address

Inspector Craig Gurr, from the Central Bedfordshire Community team, said: “These type of operations are a direct result of our residents coming forward and reporting their concerns to us.

“On these two occasions we have managed to target two properties and seized a significant amount of drugs, which will now not reach vulnerable people in our communities.

“It’s a great result that this amount of criminal property is being taken off the streets, while the court’s decision to close down one of the properties will hopefully bring some peace to the neighbourhood.

“Warrants like this help disrupt the criminal and drug activity which blights our community and brings misery to vulnerable people and their families.”

Cash found at the Dunstable address

If you have concerns about drug crime and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood you can contact Bedfordshire Police by visiting their online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.