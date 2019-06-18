Police investigate after lead was stolen from a house in Edlesborough

A Luton business owner is stressing that the theft of lead from a house in Edlesborough is nothing to do with her company.

Four people were spotted getting out of a van marked FlowerZone at a property in Waterside, Edlesborough, at 12.25am, this morning (Tuesday) and proceeded to pull lead from the roof of a house.

But the pregnant owner of Luton-based FlowerZone said: “I sold the van yesterday (Monday) and as part of the sale the new owners were supposed to remove the stickers from the van as I was unable to take them off.

“I sold the van to a woman she was about 5ft 3ins with mousey blonde/brown hair, and a man who was slim and about 5ft 6ins, they both had English accents and were white.

“I am on maternity leave and the shop is closed, we will be continuing the business online when I come back.

“I want people to know that these crimes have nothing to do with my business and I have contacted the police.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting 43190182878.