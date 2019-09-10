Police investigate after moped stolen from Houghton Regis garden

Bedfordshire Police are investigating after a moped was stolen during the night from a garden in Houghton Regis.

Officers received a report that a moped had been stolen from a garden in Churchfield Road, Houghton Regis, between Sunday, September 8, at 9pm and Monday, September 9, at 5am.

A spokesman for the force said: “Offenders cut through a large security chain and disc lock to access the vehicle.

“We are aware of a number of moped thefts in the area, and remain committed to tackling these.

“Work is ongoing to establish whether or not they are linked.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 40/52139/19.