Police are investigating after a business in The Quadrant in Dunstable was broken into.

Electromist was broken into between 5,45pm on Monday and 8.40am on Tuesday.

The Quadrant Dunstable

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Our investigation is ongoing. The community policing team in Dunstable has run a number of operations to help deter burglaries recently, and held an engagement event in The Quadrant earlier this month.”

If you have any information call 101, quoting reference 82 of today (Tuesday).