Police investigate the theft of an ice cream trailer in Edlesborough

Thames Valley Police are investigating after an ice cream trailer was stolen from Edlesborough on Friday, August 31.

The trailer was stolen from Sparrow Hill Farm Industrial Estate between 6.30pm and 9.25pm on Friday, it is described as cream in colour with pictures of cows on the side and front.

Owner of the ice cream trailer, Tony Meola, from Dunstable, is appealing for the public’s help.

He said: “The trailer was parked in Sparrow Hill Farm Industrial Estate, I popped to Dunstable at about 6.45pm and when I got back it was gone. It was hooked onto my van and it was all ready to go for the next day, it was full of ice cream.

“They have got it off my van, attached it to their car and drove off.

“The car was a KIA and we have CCTV images of the car driving off with it.”

Officers are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the theft to call 101, quoting reference number 43180267073.