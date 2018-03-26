Police launch murder investigation after teenager who was stabbed in Luton dies

An 18-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Luton on Thursday.

Azaan Kaleem, from Luton, was fatally wounded following the incident in Hartsfield Road, which officers were called to at approximately 5.20pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Saturday.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident, which is being treated as murder, and officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

In particular detectives would like to speak to the drivers of a dark coloured car, a small bright blue car, and a silver car, which were all seen driving along the road at the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Dani Bailey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a truly tragic incident which has resulted in a young man sadly dying as a result of his injuries.

“We are continuing to follow a number of leads and I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation to contact us.

“In particular, we know a number of cars were in the area at the time and were seen driving on Hartsfield Road and I would obviously urge anyone in these vehicles to get in touch as they may have vital information.

“Such violent behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire. We are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Bowen, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.