Police release e-fit after knifepoint robbery in Dunstable

Police investigating a knifepoint robbery in Dunstable have issued an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to.

On Thursday, July 12, at around 12.20am, a woman was approached by a man who threatened her with a knife before robbing her of her handbag.

E fit of a person police would like to speak to

Detective Constable Ben Stone, investigating, said: “We have released this e-fit of a man we would like to speak to as part of our investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise the man to get in touch.”

If you have information about this incident call 101, quoting reference number 40/11063/18.