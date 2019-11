Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Dunstable have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

On Monday, November 18, at 7.30pm, a property on Frenches Gate was targeted.

Police release image of a man they would like to speak to

Police are hoping the individual in the image will be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact DC Jason Wheeler on 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting reference 40/67602/19.