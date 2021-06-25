Police share CCTV images of man after Dunstable house burglary

In the early hours of Monday, June 21, an offender entered a house in Hillcroft and stole car keys and a wallet, before leaving the scene in the victim’s car.

Officers investigating this incident would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he will be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “ We would like to speak to this man, as we believe he has information which can help with the investigation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a Dunstable burglary

“Although these images are not clear, we do believe someone will recognise the man’s distinctive coat and face shape.

“If you have information about the incident or recognise the person in the photos, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by visiting the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/31717/21.