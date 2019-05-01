Resident fed up with anti-social behaviour at cemetery in Dunstable

A woman from Dunstable is fed up with anti-social behaviour in West Street Cemetery, Dunstable.

Investigations are taking place into the latest incident on Easter Monday.

The woman, who lives on Meadway, said: “It is a continuous problem and we are always calling the cemetery and when they are there they do quickly sort the problem, but they can not be there 24/7.

“When the summer comes, so does the loud music and general anti-social behaviour, the latest incident being on bank holiday Monday. Normally, we call the manager of the cemetery and someone goes and sorts it straight away but when they are not there, it does become frustrating for us. We are fed up, we want to be able to sit in our garden and enjoy the music and not have the loud music constantly coming from the cemetery.”

Beds Police were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in West Street at 3.45pm, on Monday, April 22.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended the scene but found no-one in the area. A further report of anti-social behaviour was then received at around 7.45pm.”

If you have any information call police on 101, quoting reference 353 of 22 April.

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of some incidences of what could be seen as anti-social behaviour and when on site we do ensure that people visiting the cemetery do so in a respectful manner.

“Unfortunately our staff cannot be on site all of the time but we do work very hard with all visitors to the cemetery to ensure that the environment remains a place where people can mourn peacefully and respectfully.”