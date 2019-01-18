‘Rookie’ Luton drug dealer tried to escape police

A young drug dealer tried to make a run for it when police ordered the car he was a passenger in to pull over in Lewsey Farm in Luton.

Turrell King was in no mood to answer questions knowing that in his rucksack he had wraps of cocaine and heroin as well as more than £2000 in cash.

News from the courts. ANL-180730-164550001

But the 18 year old didn’t get far and today (Fri) he appeared at Luton Crown Court to admit three charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs to another.

Two of the charges concerned wraps of heroin and cocaine.

A third related to cannabis.

Prosecutor Kevin West said it was on August 27 last year when a police officer in a patrol car travelling along High Street South in Dunstable had his attention drawn to a black Vauxhall Corsa.

He followed the vehicle and in Ravenhill Way indicated it should pull over which it did, stopping in a sports club car park.

The car was being driven by a young woman, said Mr West who added that King of Saltfield Crescent, Luton was in the front passenger seat.

Judge Barbara Mensah then heard how King suddenly flung his door open and made a run for it taking with him a maroon coloured rucksack.

The officer was able to chase after and catch the teenager.

Mr West said inside the bag the officer found 21 grams of skunk cannabis, 35 wraps of heroin, two wraps of crack cocaine and a lump of heroin.

It had been estimated that the drugs had a total street value of between £757 and £817.

Also found was £2,605 in cash, various mobile phones and a notebook.

Officers were able to see from the text messages found on the phones that the defendant was involved in the supply of drugs and had been working as a drug dealer for around a month.

The court was told King, who has a young daughter, had been involved in supplying drugs for financial gain.

The judge was told since his arrest the teenager who is now 19 years old had shown insight and remorse for what he’d done.

Judge Mensah told King he had been prepared to make money out of the misery and harm caused by drugs.

She sentenced him to two years custody, but said she was going to suspend the term for two years.

King was told he must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and he will be the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for the next four months when he must be at home between 9pm and 6am.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of mobile phones and drugs as well as the forfeiture of the cash seized by the police.

He will also given a 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement when he will attend sessions organised by probation staff.