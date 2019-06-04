Taxi tout at London Luton Airport banned from driving

A man who ran an illegal taxi business for people at London Luton Airport has been fined and banned from driving.

Yasir Masood, 39, of Spencer Road, Luton, pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates’ Court last week to touting for hire by a private hire vehicle in February.

He was disqualified from driving for 30 days, fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Sergeant James Hart, from the force’s community policing team at the airport, said: “We know that illegal touts have been causing a number of issues at the airport.

“This kind of behaviour can be irritating for people, and it is also unfair on legitimate taxi drivers who have gone through the proper processes of getting a licence.

“Touting will not be tolerated. Those doing so will be interviewed and prosecuted to the full extent.”

If you have any information about illegal taxi touting at London Luton Airport, you can report it by calling 101.