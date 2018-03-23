Teen critical after Luton stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Luton yesterday (Thursday) which has left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 5.20pm officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Hartsfield Road.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

An investigation has been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

In particular detectives would like to speak to the drivers of a dark coloured car, a small bright blue car, and a silver car, which were all seen driving along the road at the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Dani Bailey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a shockingly violent incident which has left the life of a young man hanging in the balance.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry but I would also encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information about those involved, to get in touch. We’d particularly like to speak to occupants of several cars which were seen travelling along the road at around 5.20pm.

“We will not tolerate this type of violence in Bedfordshire and we are determined to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Bowen, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.