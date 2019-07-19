Teenage boy stabbed in Houghton Regis

A teenage boy was taken to hospitak after he was stabbed in a park off Fensome Drive in Houghtoin Regis yesterday.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "At around 6.30pm we received reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed.

Fensome Drive

"He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and is now receiving treatment.

"Another teenager has been arrested in connection to the incident.

"Any witnesses or anyone else with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 374 of today (Thursday).

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."