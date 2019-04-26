Teenage boy taken to hospital after stabbing in Houghton Regis

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was stabbed in Houghton Regis this afternoon.

Officers were called at around 5pm today (Friday) to reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed in Bedford Square, Houghton Regis.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended and the boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation has been launched and police remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 257 of 26 April.