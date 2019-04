A 15-year-old boy has been charged with grievous body harm with intent after a teenager was stabbed in Houghton Regis on Friday.

The teenager, from Houghton Regis, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

He was arrested after police were called to reports of a stabbing in Bedford Square at around 5pm.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.