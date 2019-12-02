Teenager died at scene of M1 collision near Caddington, police confirm

A young man in his late teens tragically died at the scene of yesterday's major collision on the M1 near Caddington, police have confirmed.

At around 3.15pm, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle on the M1 southbound carriageway near to junction 11a.

Police confirmed a young man died at the scene

Emergency services attended, but unfortunately one of the passengers in the car, a man in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Five other people were injured, two with life threatening injuries, two with serious injuries and one with a minor injury.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

PC Felicity Moody from the Beds, Cambs and Herts road policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from around that time, so we can piece together the circumstances which led to this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or get in touch via our online reporting centre quoting Op Torr.